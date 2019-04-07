MUSCAT: A training workshop on ‘Ethics of research involving human subjects and bio-samples’, organised by the Oman National Bioethics Committee, in association with Unesco and WHO, commenced at Sultan Qaboos University on Sunday. The workshop aims to enhance the capacity in ensuring the highest ethics standard among members of the Research Ethics Committees (REC) at universities and hospitals in Oman.

The workshop has gathered scores of participants including physicians, researchers, health experts and specialists in human research. It seeks to provide an interactive platform where participants can exchange thoughts and share their concerns about the legal and ethical challenges they encounter in their research and work in the RECs.

The topics of the workshop include ethics of research on human subjects and bio samples, creation and the role of research ethics committees, informed consent, review of research proposal by research ethics committee, conflict of interest, regional support and collaboration to promote research ethics, and national control of research on human subjects and bio-samples. Representatives from Unesco, WHO and experts from Oman are attending the workshop.

