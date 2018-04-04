Workshop for evaluating student learning held

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education represented by the General Directorate of Educational Evaluation held a workshop to discuss the general assessment document for evaluation of students’ learning for grades 1-12 in the ministry main building on Wednesday and today.

The workshop aims to develop the general document for the evaluation of students’ learning for grades 1-12 through the participation of stakeholders and specialists in the educational field.

The general assessment document for evaluation of students’ learning for grades 1-12 focuses on the discussion of the comments and proposals which have been received from all the educational governorates and grouped into three categories including continuous assessment, distribution of marks and the semester exams.

These in order to come up with a clear view of all the provisions and reach a unified vision suited to the mechanism of evaluation of the students’ attainment and performance.

