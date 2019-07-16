Local Oman 

Workers arrested for using banned pesticides

Muscat: Following inspections by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, expatriate workers were arrested for using banned pesticides in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq.

According to a statement from the ministry, the workers found using pesticides which are forbidden in the Sultanate.

“The inspections were carried out by the ministry officials to ensure safety of food products in the Sultanate. The ministry is keeping a close watch with regular checks in farms and samples are taken to laboratories”, the statement said.

The accused will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings. The ministry has introduced a number of measures in the recent past to improve food security with large investments in agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and sea fishing.

As the country is increasing food production targets, new technologies and farming systems look set to play a crucial role in complementing traditional production techniques.

The steps taken by the government have shown positive results in limiting local products from exceeding the permissible limit of pesticides, the statement added.

