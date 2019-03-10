Work under way on Mina Sultan Qaboos waterfront project

MUSCAT, March 10 – Work is in progress for completion of some phases of the Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront Project, sources at the Muttrah Tourism Development Company confirmed to the Observer. DAMAC International and the strategic partner Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) are working on the project through a joint venture. In November last year, DAMAC International announced the start of the groundwork at Mina Sultan Qaboos. “The historical port will be transformed into a $2 billion integrated waterfront destination, which includes hotels, residences, food and beverage, retail and entertainment offerings,” the statement said.

The joint venture established for the project conducted an extensive project planning and research on Muttrah, which includes the third-party studies, technical evaluation and traffic flow analysis. After the masterplan was granted approvals from the Ministry of Tourism, demolishment began as the joint venture prepared sub surfaces for the first phase of construction, the statement added. The joint venture plans to house an on-site discovery centre by the first half of 2019, which will enrich visitors’ experience with the heritage of Muttrah, while leveraging technology tools, such as virtual reality gear, to explore the community’s rich past and its visionary future. The centre will also showcase details of the approved masterplan for the waterfront destination.