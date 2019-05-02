Work on Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80 per cent complete

The ongoing work on tunnels as part of the Sharqiyah Expressway is nearly 80 per cent complete. The progress of the work was reviewed during a field visit of the government team led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, and Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The ongoing construction of tunnels as part of the project in Wadi Al Aqq was reviewed during the inspection tour. Work is under way at the 650-metre-long Nedab town tunnel, which includes implementation of the civil works and also electromechanical, electrical, fire fighting and automatic control systems.

The minister urged the executing company to expedite the implementation of this project for the benefit of citizens and residents of North and South Al Sharqiyah and other governorates.

Work on around 30 to 90m of bridge network has been completed using special cranes.

The Sharqiyah Expressway has two tunnels, one of them is 600-metre long and the other 1,400-metre long.