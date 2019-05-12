Work on Rusayl-Nizwa dual road projects to start in Q4

Muscat: The work on the additional third and fourth lanes on the Rusayl-Nizwa dual carriageway will begin in the last quarter of this year, a statement from a top government official.

According to Eng Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC), there is a preparation period given to the contractor at the project sites before the start of the actual work.

He said the first phase of the 35km project is about 27 km starting from the intersection of Muscat Expressway Highway to Bidbid intersection at Sharqiyah Expressway.

The project is aimed at enhancing the dual carriageway to have four lanes at each direction. It also aims at introducing some engineering improvements, rehabilitating the current layers and expanding the existing bridges, culverts, entry and exit points. It also aims at expanding the junctions of Al Mawaleh, Fanja, Bidbid and Al Jafnain bridge.

The project includes adding new junctures for Al Ansab, Saih al Ahmer and the construction of a new bridge for Wadi Daboun, as well as the expansion of pedestrian tunnels.

The second part will be from Burj Al Sahwa roundabout till Muscat Expressway Junction.

The project includes the construction of 4 lanes at each direction (19.5-metre-wide) and a median strip (4.5 metre wide).

Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company had bagged the tender (10/2018) for the addition of third and fourth lanes on the Rusayl – Nizwa road.

Valued at 86,284 million, the project will cover the stretch from the intersection of Muscat Expressway to the intersection at Bidbid, a part of the Al Sharqiya Expressway (Part 1).

The company said it received a letter from the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) dated May 8, 2019.

The project implementation period will be 912 days in addition to 60 days for mobilisation. MOTC will inform the commencement of work later, it said.

“We expect an acceptable income from this project,” the company added.