Work on Omantel HQ 95% complete, to be ready this year

Muscat: Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) and Talal Said al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, undertook a site inspection visit to the New Omantel headquarters project at Madinat Al Irfan Business Park.

The CEOs and senior representatives of both companies were briefed on the various packages of the project, which is nearing completion with 95 per cent of construction completed.

The uniquely designed Omantel HQ project, developed by Omran, and designed by international consultants, is set to be the first building to stand in Madinat Al Irfan Business Park. The project is developed to a high standard of Green Building specifications.

Following the site tour, Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran, said, “The New Omantel Headquarters project reaffirms Omran’s leadership in the development of innovative projects across the country. We commend the project team for their outstanding dedication to the delivery of this project. achieving 10 Million hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).”

“The new headquarters of Omantel will contribute to supporting Omran’s future development plans in Madinat Al Irfan Business Park, further attracting the local private sector and prospective investors.

“The completion and handover of the project are pegged for mid-2019.” Walichnowski added.

Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said: “The new Omantel headquarters in Madinat al Irfan Business Park is a true embodiment of what the company represents. As the Sultanate’s first and integrated telecommunications provider, quality, sustainability and innovation are at the core of what we do. We continuously strive to provide our people, organisations and businesses.

The New Omantel HQ offers users and visitors to the building fantastic new experiences and improved opportunities for community engagement and education with artwork installations adding to the flair of the building.