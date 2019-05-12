Work on new lanes for Rusayl-Nizwa road to begin later this year

MUSCAT: Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary for Transport at the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC), has said that the project for adding the third and fourth lanes to the Rusayl-Nizwa dual carriageway has been assigned to the contractor. He added that the ministry is currently working on finalising the contractual procedures to give the order of work, expecting that work on the project will start in the last quarter of this year. He said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that the contractor will implement the work according to the conditions and there is a preparation period for the contractor in the site.

He said the project envisages adding two more lanes in each direction of Rusayl-Nizwa dual expressway, explaining that the length of the

first part of the project is about 27 km from the intersection of Muscat Expressway to the intersection of Al Sharqiyah Expressway. The Tender Board recently assigned the project to Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company with a value of RO 86.284 million for a period of 912 days and 60 days for the initial preparations. — ONA