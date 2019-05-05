Work on Al Tawheed Park in Nizwa to be completed soon

NIZWA, MAY 5 – The Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah is implementing a project to set up Al Tawheed (Unification) Park at Farq in Nizwa. The project, which comprises civil works besides afforestation and landscaping, will include asphalt corridors, parking spaces to serve the nearby commercial buildings, Al Tawheed Mosque and the new park. The park will have different varieties of trees and flowering plants with an irrigation system. Trees will also be planted around the park as an alternative to the wall as it is close to the public street. The 5,000 square metre park is located at Farq after the gate of Nizwa.

Khalil bin Ibrahim al Hashemi, Director of Technical Affairs Department in the Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah, said: “Farq was chosen as the location of the project as it is the gateway to the governorate. Close to the place there are many commercial buildings and Al Tawheed Mosque. The site has already become a parking area for many buses and cars, which affects the irrigation canal there. The project aims to protect the canal. The project would give a boost to economic and tourism activities.”

The municipality started the park project in February, and 60 per cent of its work has been completed. It is expected to be ready soon. Once completed, the public park will be open for all throughout the day. There is a plan to add new features to the park, including children’s games, chairs, shades and lighting. “The park will turn out to be a haven for the people to relax as Nizwa lacks some services such as parks and gardens. We are asking people to cooperate with the municipality in maintaining these facilities,” Khalil al Hashemi said.