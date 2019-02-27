Work begins on temporary fuel stations for Batinah Expressway

Muscat: Construction work has started for the temporary fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway, which will be will be launched at the truck weight station sites.

Four 24/7 mobile fuel stations will be established on the recently-inaugurated 270-km Batinah Expressway as per an agreement between Salem bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Undersecretary, Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC), and David Kalife, CEO, Oman Oil Marketing Company.

All the four stations were to be ready by the end of February.

The mobile fuel stations will be established alongside truck weighing stations at four different sites, taking into account the entry/ exits points for motorists.

Mobile fuel stations will encourage users of all types of vehicles to take advantage of the expressway and reduce travel time between Muscat and northern regions of Oman as well as the neighbouring countries.