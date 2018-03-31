Work begins on textile mill at Sohar Port

MUSCAT, MARCH 31 – Construction work has com menced on a major cotton yarn manufacturing project at Sohar Port and Free Zone — an investment that is set to stimulate the growth of a textile hub in Oman in the future.

SV Pittie Sohar Textiles (FZC) LLC, backed by India’s ShriVallabh Pittie Group (SVP), a global leader in the manufacturer of cotton yarn — the raw material for textiles, is developing the project on land leased at the free zone. INEXCO Group, a 35-year-old UAE-based company specializing in textile mill construction, has been awarded a contract to execute the first-of-its-kind project on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis.

Bank Sohar is the finance partner for the project, which involves an investment of $150m in the first phase. SV Pittie Sohar Textiles (FZC) LLC is targeting completion of Phase 1 by March 2019 with a capacity of 150,000 spindles and 3,500 rotors. However, production is planned to start in a phased manner in 2018 itself.

Total investment in the project is estimated at $300 million — an investment that has the potential to ignite the growth of a wider textile cluster over the long-term.

“This project marks the beginning of the creation of a textile hub in Oman — encapsulating the theme, ‘Cotton to Clothing at Sohar! It All Starts Here’, as envisioned by Chirag Pittie, Managing Director,” said the company in a statement.

“The promoters ShriVallabh Pittie Group are strong supporters of ‘green and smart business’ practices and thus will be implementing environment friendly, clean and carbon conscious smart techniques from construction to operations,” it further noted.

The high precision machinery and equipment proposed for the plant will result in the first of its kind state-of-the-art facility in the region. The automated plant that will also include a well-established training centre is expected to create substantial employment of approximately 750- 1000 jobs after upon completion.

