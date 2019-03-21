Women’s volleyball tourney on March 29

MUSCAT: The 31st edition of Expatriates Women’s volleyball tournament will be held at the Muscat College on March 29, according to the organising committee under the chairmanship of Khalil al Balushi. This tournament will see participation of 25 expatriate teams from the Sultanate.

The organisers will also hold their 2nd Expatriates Open Tournament for women on April 5 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Only four teams are going to play — Team Dubai, Team Europe, Team Oman and Team Pinas.

