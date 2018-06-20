Women’s volleyball tourney on June 29

MUSCAT: A one-day women’s volleyball tournament will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher on June 29. The matches will be held from 8.30 am to 6 pm at the SQSC indoor courts, according to the organisers who have been hosting volleyball events for the last four years.

The 20th women’s volleyball tournament will see the participation of 26 teams including three guest teams — Oman national team, UAE Dubai team, Oman expatriates team.

The other 23 teams are Lady Muscateers, Mortada, Muscat Hitters, Smashers, Eagle Spiker, Panthers, Strikers, Phil Oman, Elite Fighters, Falcon Team, Muscat Tigers, Oman Warriors, Be My Angel, Lady Hawk, MCG, New Era, Fox Hard, Net Ninjas, Mission X, BFF, LDR, Brgy Wadi and Faith.