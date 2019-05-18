Women in Oman keep up with the ‘self care’ trend

The timing hours might have changed for business operations in the country to give way for Ramadhan but this does not mean that men and women will neglect to look after themselves.

A quick inspection of the different gyms and salons in the hours after breaking the fast showed that Oman residents of different age and nationality flock to their favourite spots not only to get the much-needed exercise but procedures to take care not only of their skin but hair and other body parts.

Business owners especially those in the wellness sector are also taking advantage of the fasting season enticing health-conscious individuals to join programmes like yoga, fitness boot camps or fun activities like Zumba to stay in shape promising faster results because of the dietary restrictions a lot of people are committing to for religious reasons.

Beauty and wellness powerhouse Duna La Luna founded in 2008 by partners Sabah Kasseb who also serves as General Manager and Amal al Busaidi who serves as Finance Manager and located in Athaiba is no different.

Specialising in skin, hair and body care, they have expanded services in the recent years and have brought in some of the latest beauty trends from France and other parts of the world to make it accessible to women in Oman.

“This Ramadhan, contrary to popular belief, our beauty centre is usually full with a lot of walk-ins coming in other than those already made early reservations. While the timing operations may have changed, the need for self-care has been ingrained into the consciousness of our clients that they don’t neglect themselves even during the holy month,” Amal shared.

“It has always been our vision to become one of the leading aesthetic healthcare distributors in Oman and the MENA region so we make sure that we are there for our clients when they need us adapting even during the holy month to deliver key services that our clients need,” she added.

Hair care and staying in shape are the trends

In Ramadhan, Amal said that the two services women had been availing constantly are hair care which includes hair removal and IPulse body treatment. “We are fully booked most of the time but we still accommodate some walk-ins as our women client are very particular not only about beauty but over-all, about wellness,” she said.

“Taking care of hair including hair removal is an important aspect of the culture and not only during the holy month, but it is also a trend that is popular the whole year through,” she added.

Having acquired a new technology called IPulse imported from France, Amal said that “women now, especially those who do not like going to the gym, have an option of how to stay in shape.”

“Ipulse is a machine that helps us solve many body issues that plague our clients. What it does is it combines Ultrasound, Toning, Drainage and Electrolipolysis in one machine helping our clients achieve the body they want in safer, faster and controlled way,” she said.

Emily Catalan, one of the health attendants who specialises in operating the machine said that “Ultrasound and toning treat cellulite and muscle atony; drainage works on the fibrous cellulite and lymphatic stasis while electrolipolysis works on the adispose tissue and cellulite. In layman’s term, we have patches that are connected by wire to the machine and the other end is placed like a band-aid on the client’s skin. Using electric pulses, they work on the layers of fat helping clients stay in shape better and faster,” she added.

“It has proven to be popular this Ramadhan because it works perfectly well with the fasting most of our clients adhere to. Women are getting faster and better results,” Amal shared. Other services women had been availing are spa treatments, different Thalgo facial programmes some of which are hydra marine and discovery facials, detoxification, skin moisturisation among others. “Ramadhan is also the best time to look after oneself. Aside from the spiritual healing and care, it is also important to care for the body and mind,” Amal said.