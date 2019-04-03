Women honoured for contributions to society

Several Omani and expatriate women were honoured in recognition of their achievements and contributions as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by Shri Sanjay Sewa Organisation’s International’s Chapter (SSSOIC) in Oman at a function in Ruwi.

A total of 14 women achievers in various fields were awarded top titles. While six of them received Stree Shakti awards (women empowerment titles), eight got the Mahila Ratna awards (crowning glory).

Noted women who made a difference in society, Yuthar al Rawahi, Jaishree Asher, Dr Amira Raidan, Maryam al Zedjali, Githaa Ravishankar and Maryam Khalfan were awarded Sthree Shakthi awards, Mahila Rathna awards were conferred on Raya al Riyami, Fathiya al Hinai, Hiruni Rajapakse, Diji Sudhakar, Prema Nagesh, Kavitha Ramakrishnan, Sunitha Balan and Vijayalakshmi Chandrashekhar for their contribution to society and being an inspiration for others as well as services in various fields which included education, training and charity initiatives.

“Women are the pillars of their homes and the pride of every nation who take up multiple roles at the same time, thus constantly involving in service to the nation”, said Dr J Retnakumar, Core Committee member of the SSSOIC.

In his speech, chief guest GOSK Armoogam Parsuraman, Ambassador of Euopean Union’s Rise and Shine, and former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture of Mauritius, as well as former Unesco Director for Education, said: “We must inculcate in our children values at an early age just like we vaccinate them for better health.”

Parusaram is the founder of Global Rainbow Foundation (a charitable trust dedicated to the alleviation of poverty, the advancement of education, as well as to provide assistance to children and adults who are physically and mentally challenged) as well as the founder and president of Senior Citizen’s Solidarity Foundation and chairman of We Care Film Festival on disability issues and founder president of University of Third Age.

The award ceremony also included speeches by the chief guest and some of the awardees, besides an enlivening cultural programme.

“One needs to look inwardly, which will enable them to be aware as well as alert, which will also contribute immensely to their personal as well community development. The biggest charity a person can do to society is to simply be good,” said Chitra Narayan, Chairperson, SSSOIC.

While Sthree Shakthi recipient Yuthar al Rawahi shared her personal experience of fighting cancer and spreading the awareness eventually resulting in the formation of Oman Cancer Association, Dr Amira al Raidan spoke about psychiatry and her personal journey. She noted how one feels fulfilled in giving back to society.

Maryam Khalfan spoke about empowering families, especially children, and shared her experience of being a recent survivor of a fire-related accident and the steps her children took for crisis control, a proof of how our young ones can be vaccinated to be empowered to handle various crises.

Dr Rajyashree Narayan Kutty spoke about general health awareness and how and why each member of the family must take care of each other’s health. Venkatesh L of the SSSOIC, Oman, proposed a vote of thanks.

