MUSCAT: Even as the largest number of job-seekers in the Sultanate are women, many job-seekers are unwilling to grab the opportunities offered to them in the private sector. This was revealed at a joint meeting of members of the Youth and Human Resources Committee and Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The meeting was held to follow up on the recruitment of national workforce in the private sector.

A number of challenges facing the national workforce programme were also addressed, including the concentration of most jobs that required a general education diploma as qualification compared to those that required university qualifications.

The other challenges included low wages/benefits and the prevailing work environment in the private sector.

Al Bakri explained the progress of the programme through facts and figures.

Mohammed bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Head of the Youth and Human Resources Committee, said the meeting was part of the committee’s efforts to monitor the situation of job-seekers.

Members of the committee made a range of proposals to bring down the number of job-seekers every year, especially university graduates.

They stressed the importance of a clear strategy in the recruitment of the national workforce and regulation of the labour market.

The minister called on Majlis Ash’shura to develop and submit those proposals for further consideration.

He said the recruitment of job-seekers in the private sector is continuing despite the challenges. He requested the private sector to exert more efforts to absorb job-seekers and facilitate the process of employment.

He also requested all job-seekers to accept the opportunities offered to them.

The meeting was attended by Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs; Dr Younis bin Khalfan al Akhzami, CEO of the Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR), Hamda bint Said al Shamsiyah, acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Social Insurance, and officials at the Ministry of Manpower. — ONA

