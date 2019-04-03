Wolves deal blow to Man United hopes; Fulham relegated

LONDON: Manchester United’s top-four hopes took a hit on Tuesday, while Fulham’s ticket out of the Premier League was officially punched.

Chris Smalling’s 77th-minute own goal was the difference in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 win over United, who earlier had Ashley Young sent off for two yellow cards.

The defeat keeps United fifth on the table on goal difference behind Tottenham, who have a game in hand.

“We knew we’d have to have 15 points [from their remaining games] probably to get to that position [top four],” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“We’ve still got six games to get them 15 points so we’ve just got to make sure to look forward and make sure we dust ourselves down.”

Fulham, meanwhile, will make a quick return to the second-tier Championship after losing 4-1 at Watford. The defeat leaves the Cottagers, who won promotion a year ago, 16 points from safety with five games remaining.

“Obviously bitterly disappointed, devastated for the football club and fans,” interim manager Scott Parker told the BBC.

“When a club gets relegated you know there are some serious issues.

“At this moment in time, I’m not thinking anything. Just pure disappointment.”

With a chance to jump to third with a win, United started strong at Milineux and led through Scott McTominay’s first goal for the club.

But the visitors turned into their own worst enemy as a giveaway by Fred allowed Diogo Jota to answer before the half.

Young was then sent after picking up two yellow cards early in the second half and Smalling put the ball into his own net as he challenged Leander Dendoncker with 13 minutes left.

The win keeps Wolves seventh on the table, the final qualifying place for the Europa League.

“Tonight was a good night, a good game of football,” manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the BBC.

“What more can you ask? We know it was very difficult. The extra effort the boys make and they the react to the first goal – I’m really pleased.”

Fulham’s dismal return to the top flight was punctuated by their thrashing at Watford.

The Cottagers needed to avoid defeat to delay relegation and looked up for the task after Ryan Babel cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener.

But second-half goals from Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia sealed their fate of joining already-relegated Huddersfield in Championship next season. Watford are up to eighth on the table, one point behind Wolves, as they chase a Europa League spot. — dpa

