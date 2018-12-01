Woked Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients

20 g Baby corn

2 pcs Asparagus

120 g Tenderloin Beef

40 g Carrot

40 g Mixed Capsicum

15 g Onion

6 g Lemon grass

10 g Garlic

White and black sesame seeds for garnish

Wok sauce

1 tbs Fish sauce

1 tbs Oyster sauce

1 tbs Sugar

4 tbs Water or Vegetable Stock

0.5 tsp Corn starch

a pinch of Five spice

Mix all ingredients and cook under low-medium heat for 3-5 minutes until reduced with thick consistency.

METHODS

Cut the carrots and capsicums into batonnet slices (larger than julienne slices)

Cut the asparagus into half

Cut the baby corn into four pieces by length

Sautee carrots, baby corn, onion, capsicum, garlic, and asparagus, and add water to soften the vegetables

Once water evaporates, add beef slices and cook for 5 minutes

Add wok sauce and cook for another 1-2 minutes

Tenderloin is one of the most expensive beef cuts available in the market today. Because of its hefty price tag, it is important therefore to not mess it up. Make sure therefore to:

Trim it properly. Beef tenderloins come with silver skins, thick layer of white tissues that never tenderises. This does taste very good so make sure to remove all of the silver skin by using a thin, flexible knife.

Do not overcook. If you don’t like dry, tough meat, then don’t overcook tenderloin. They don’t come with fats so its easy to mess this up. Make sure to prepare this rare or medium rare to enjoy its full flavour.