WMO hails Sultanate for Mekunu management

MUSCAT: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has hailed the Sultanate for successfully managing the adverse weather conditions by applying a well-studied precise plan for dealing with emergencies as per the international standards. Praising the Sultanate after the tropical Cyclone Mekunu which hit the Sultanate in May, Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, pointed out to the Sultanate’s distinguished experience through an integrated system that functioned with a great harmony between the authorities and also by issuing warnings and updates and enlightening the public with the best measures to be taken.

The Sultanate’s experience will remain one of the best examples for other countries to follow and also for the decision-makers to copy, Petteri said.

The WMO also praised the role played by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation which activated emergency plans at the National Multi-Hazard and Early Warning Centre with high efficiency and excellent coordination with the National Emergency Centre and the other authorities.

In 1975, the Sultanate joined the WMO which has 191 member states.

The organisation highly valued the media which, it said, efficiently and seamlessly transferred information, forecasts, updates and awareness to the public in seven language namely: German, French, Hindi, Bangladeshi, Urdu, Arabic and English in order to ensure that the information reach as many people as possible.

Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), said such praise bear testimony to the progress and development the Sultanate has reached under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in coping with adverse weather conditions though experienced national cadres, integrated infrastructures and advanced technical equipment. The integrated national system which works under the umbrella of the National Civil Defence Commission has played an effective role in dealing with the tropical condition. — ONA

