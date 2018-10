MUSCAT: The opening ceremony of the World Intellectual Property Organization-Oman Summer School in Intellectual Property & Knowledge Transfer was held at Sultan Qaboos University on Sunday. The programme is organised by Sultan Qaboos University in cooperation with WIPO Academy. As many as 34 participants consisting of academics, jurists, inventors, students and entrepreneurs from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Sudan, India and Pakistan are attending the programme.

