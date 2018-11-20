Local 

Winter village starts on Nov 22

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Ahlain Winter Village at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) will host a series of events from November 22 to December 1. The stage performance of ‘The Delice Ice Show’ from France is the highlight of the show. This internationally renowned team has created two themed shows; The “Frozen Parad’Ice” spectacle will be staged for the first five days and “Join the Circus” will be performed for the remaining five days. A synthetic ice rink has been flown in from the UAE for these popular ice-skating performers. Other exciting attractions include food chalets and snow rides. Children under five years of age will be admitted free of charge while guests over 5 will have to pay RO1.

You May Also Like

Al Nakr The hidden mountain village

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Nakr The hidden mountain village

Students affected by food poisoning recover

Oman Observer Comments Off on Students affected by food poisoning recover

Bountiful sea: Sardine fishing season under way in Taqah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bountiful sea: Sardine fishing season under way in Taqah