Winter village starts on Nov 22

MUSCAT: Ahlain Winter Village at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) will host a series of events from November 22 to December 1. The stage performance of ‘The Delice Ice Show’ from France is the highlight of the show. This internationally renowned team has created two themed shows; The “Frozen Parad’Ice” spectacle will be staged for the first five days and “Join the Circus” will be performed for the remaining five days. A synthetic ice rink has been flown in from the UAE for these popular ice-skating performers. Other exciting attractions include food chalets and snow rides. Children under five years of age will be admitted free of charge while guests over 5 will have to pay RO1.

