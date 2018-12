Muscat: The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah is witnessing a huge influx of tourists during winter season. New investments and projects are strengthening the tourism in the governorate. Mountain heights and tracks, heritage sites and ancient lanes are some of the most diverse, multiple and unique experiences and options for tourists visiting Al Dakhiliyah.

Khalil bin Saif al Toobi, Director of Tourism in the governorate, said Al Dakhiliyah has seven tourist resorts, 15 hotel inns, two tourist camps, a heritage accommodation, four guesthouses and two Green Inns.

The work is underway on a number of tourism projects including Green Cliff Resort in Seih Qitna and a resort project in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

In addition to this, work is underway to improve and develop forts in coordination with the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. Some old lanes are being readied for the purpose. Contacts have also been developed for the local residents to encourage investments in these lanes. These lanes would be managed by local companies, which are being formed.

Khalil al Toobi said that when the winter season begins in the Sultanate, there is an influx of tourists to enjoy the pleasant atmosphere everywhere in the country. Jabal Al Akhdhar or the Green Mountain is a unique destination preferred by tourists for trekking and experiencing Omani culture and history in its own environment.

There is an abundance of perennial and rare wild plants in Jabal Al Akhdhar, which gives the visitors a very different experience. There is pleasant mountain climate and the unique agricultural products, which are rarely found in other governorates. The visit to Jabal Al Akhdhar gives tourists an opportunity to meet the local community and see their daily life.

Al Toobi said the number of tourists who came to Jabal Al Akhdhar stood at more than 132,000 in 2017.

The visitors are provided information, brochures and maps at the tourist services centre in Tawi Saada. There are areas to take rest and other facilities including washrooms and umbrellas available for them. These facilities have helped in strengthening the flow of tourists.

He said that Jabal Shams was one of the tourist destinations, which see a lot of tourists during winter. Most of tourists who come to Jabal Shams are Europeans. This is the highest peak in Oman and can be seen from long distances north of Oman. If you see from its peak towards the south, you would find areas where tourists can reach when they come from the Wilayat Al Hamra. Here, air is refreshing for walk around the necropolis in Al Khatim and the abandoned houses in the village Al Sab. This is a unique experience of its kind. In winter, snowfall sometimes covers the upper edges of Jabal Shams.

Despite the temperature plummeting below zero degree Celsius in Jabal Shams and Jabal Sharqi in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, it attracts large number of tourists during the winter season. He said that the case is the same for the wadis, such as Wadi Tanouf, Wadi Al Mu’aiden in the Wilayat of Nizwa and Wadi Al Nakhr in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, which is flowing continuously.

Al Toobi said that due to its historical importance, Nizwa Castle is a primary choice of tourists to visit.

Similarly, there is Jibreen Castle, which is located in the Wilayat of Bahla. The tourists would like to visit the castle and closely view its architectural drawings and engravings of this fortress. There is also Bahla Castle, which was restored and opened to visitors.

Misfat Al Abriyeen in the Wilayat of Al Hamra is one of the most distinguished tourist places. It retains its ancient architecture. — ONA