Winners of Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature announced

Muscat: Researcher Hamad bin Abdullah al Skaiti and filmmaker Eisa bin Salim al Sobhi have won Sultan Qaboos Awards for Culture, Arts and Literature 2018. The names were anounced by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, at a press conference at a press conference.

Sultan Qaboos awards are presented alternatively to Arabs and Omanis every two years for their contribution to culture, art and literature.

Al Skaiti won the award for his study titled on Al Dhahirah. Short film “Black Doesn’t Suit You,” fetched the award for Al Sohbi.

In traditional poetry, the award was withheld this year as none of the works presented met the requirements. Al Riyami said the committee short listed 22 works in non-tangible cultural heritage and 32 in short films and 20 in traditional poetry for the awards.