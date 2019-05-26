Win over India means little for World Cup, says NZ’s Taylor

LONDON: New Zealand have moved to temper expectations ahead of the Cricket World Cup after their six-wicket victory over India in a warm-up match on Saturday, with conditions likely to be more conducive to batting during the tournament. New Zealand skittled India out for 179 in the 40th over at The Oval with only all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s 54 saving the tournament favourites from an embarrassingly lower total. Ross Taylor then top scored with 71 as the 2015 finalists coasted to 180-4 in 38 overs. The 35-year-old Taylor, however, said New Zealand had the benefit of exploiting a green-topped pitch early on, which saw them reduce Virat Kohli’s side to 39-4 in the 11th over.

“It is a warm-up and you have to take what you want out of it,” Taylor told reporters. “Time out in the middle for most of the batters is crucial.”

Taylor added that familiarity with conditions should benefit tournament hosts England, with New Zealand experiencing a similar boost in 2015 when they played all of their pool matches, quarterfinal and semifinal at home before the final in Melbourne, which they lost by seven wickets to Australia.

“I think that’s what makes England the favourites,” Taylor said. “They know these conditions very well.

“But there is a lot of cricket and some good cricket needing to be played before we even think about semifinals and finals.

“If you get off to a good start and get onto a bit of a roll and make the semifinals then you’re only two wins away from lifting the trophy.”— Reuters

