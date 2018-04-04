Win 100 gold bars at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

MUSCAT: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the Big 5 jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 210 retail outlets spread across nine countries unfolded the details of its much awaited promotion, ‘The Great Gold Rush’ to celebrate this festive season. This promotion will run at all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the Middle East and Far East.

In Oman, the offer will run from March 28 to April 28, 2018. The customers get unparalleled opportunities to win a total of 100 gold bars across their showrooms in GCC & Far East. A true shopper’s delight, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will captivate the customers by exhibiting eye catching designs in gold, diamonds, platinum and precious gems from different parts of the world to flaunt any occasion or event and are well priced too.

In Oman, with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth RO 50, customers will get 2 raffle coupons and with every gold jewellery purchase worth RO 50 will get 1 raffle coupon that will entitle them to enter in a raffle draw to get a chance to win 100 gram gold bars.

In Oman, a total of 12 lucky winners will walk away with 100 gram gold bars each. Adding to the above, customers also get two gram gold coin on diamond jewellery purchase of RO 500 and a one gram gold coin on purchase of diamond jewellery worth RO 300.

Also, customers will have a great opportunity to get the gold rate protection by just paying 10 per cent of the entire amount on the selected gold jewellery to get protected from the increasing gold rate, this offer is until April 18 only.

The customers also get a fabulous chance to buy 8gm (22K) gold coins without paying the making charges from any of Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in Oman during this period. Furthermore, customers can avail the zero deduction offer on 22K (GCC) gold jewellery exchange as well. All the above offers are valid at their outlets in Oman until April 28, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...