Wilayats receive rains

MUSCAT, June 8 – A number of wilayats of the Sultanate witnessed moderate to heavy rains caused by local cloud formation during the Eid holidays. The rains were accompanied by hail and active winds and a significant decrease in temperatures. Some areas saw traffic disruptions due to road damage either by falling rocks or roads being washed away by flash floods. The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre said on Twitter that it will be monitoring the situation on the Arabian Sea ruling out the formation of a tropical condition so far. The Directorate-General of Meteorology said the formation of clouds will continue causing scattered rains and occasion thunder showers on the Hajar mountains and nearby wilayats in the evening.

Related