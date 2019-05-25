Wilayats across the Sultanate all set for Eid Habta

MUSCAT: Eid Habta, an open market displaying various commodities that people need during Eid, including livestock, will begin in the coming days in a number of wilayats of the Sultanate. The first Habta has been scheduled for the 24th of Ramadhan in Bausher, Fanja and Wadi Bani Khalid. On the 25th of Ramadhan, the traditional market will be held in the villages of Al Thabti and Al Yahmadi in the Wilayat of Ibra, besides Al Hamra and Nafaa in the Wilayat of Bidbid.

The next day, Habta will draw the buyers and sellers to Nizwa, Rustaq, Samayil (Suroor), Sur, Wadi Al Maawel, Al Khabourah and Al Mintarib.

On the 27th of Ramadhan, Habta takes place in the wilayats of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Al Suwaiq, Bahla, Barka, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Nakhl, Al Seeb and Al Qabil. And on the 28th of Ramadhan, the market will cater to the needs of Eid shoppers in Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Al Qabil.

There is a fixed timing for most of the Habta markets — from sunrise to 11 am, and sometimes up to 1 pm. Since early morning, Eid Habta witnesses turnout of a large number of buyers and sellers including those from the neighbouring wilayats.

Habta gives an opportunity for livestock breeders to sell their animals at good prices. Many of the citizens are keen on buying young livestock for use in the traditional Omani meal known as Al Arsiya. Habta, which is an ancient legacy in the country, is held on the occasion of Eid in open spaces or under the shade of trees or near castles and forts. The large turnout of citizens, residents and tourists make Eid Habta all the more attractive. — ONA

