Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen holds mass wedding ceremony

MUSCAT, July 1 – Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen celebrated its second mass wedding ceremony comprising of over 30 grooms at the sports centre. Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, was the chief guest along with top dignitaries, invitees and relatives of the grooms. The mass wedding ceremony was organised by the wedding committee in the Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen and supported by various government and private sectors organisations and business personalities. The ceremony began after Maghrib prayers. Ali al Hasani, head of the volunteering team, in his speech thanked all the members in the team who supported the event and for the sponsors who took part in the ceremony.

Related