WHO ceclares Oman rubella & measles free

Muscat: The Regional Verification Commission of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Measles and Rubella Elimination (RVC)in the Eastern Mediterranean Region has declared that measles and rubella have been eliminated from Oman.

The RVC met in Amman, Jordan on last May to review the reports submitted by Oman and decided on the status of elimination of measles and rubella in the country. The Commission’s decision was based on a review of the reports and discussion with the representatives from the country during the meeting.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, congratulated Oman on the achievement.