When all are serving a noble cause

Giving back to the community or the loved ones is not just restricted to donating money. In fact, it extends to different forms of philanthropic deeds. Even sharing the moments of care, happiness and compassion might be a simple form of charity.

Sharing is caring and love only grows by sharing, so we can only have more for ourselves by giving it away to others. Always remember we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.

As Mahatma Gandhi had said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. This is the real meaning of giving back.”

For someone to have a valuable life, he/she should indulge themselves in serving others in society. It is said providing service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.

The recent national blood donation campaign organised by the Ministry of Health was a commendable task of giving back to society.

This first-of-its-kind initiative covered nine governorates of Oman and got 5,555 people to donate blood. The number of blood donors and commitments broke the Guinness world record set in India with 3,034 donors.

Thanks to all those who took part in the campaign to donate blood to the needy patients. Although the process of blood donation does not take more than 10 minutes, donors spent their time and effort to contribute in providing more blood stock to blood banks in the country. This is another way of giving back to society.

A similar national initiative could be organised to bring all the charitable associations together for a joint fundraising event.

Possibly, different charities and NGOs from all around the country can join forces for the event and ask people to donate money for the needy families.

Instead of each charity organisation working on its own with limited resources, such an initiative can ensure better outcomes that will support most of the needy families in the Sultanate.

If that happens, imagine how much funds could be collected in just one day. Think of the number of participants who would be contributing to make this charity initiative a success.

Such an initiative will see hundreds of thousands as people will be encouraged to contribute for the success of such national efforts. The best part of such an initiative is that it will not only attract Omanis, but also the other nationalities living here.

All the time, our deeds of giving should extend beyond our families and relatives. We are social creatures by nature. Our human purposes could be fulfilled by engaging with society, neighbourhood, charities and those we work/ live with.

We should be all for one and one for all. In fact, charity is good for our psychological, spiritual and emotional well-being.

Helping others by taking time, money or property creates a sense of purpose in life or work and gives inner satisfaction. If a person performs a deed that continues to benefit others in a good way, he/she will keep collecting rewards for this single charitable act as long as it benefits others.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said: “When a person dies, his works end except for three: ongoing charity, knowledge that is benefited from and a righteous child who prays for him.”

Our deeds and gestures that are performed for a good cause can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.

This would make our life more valuable as this is reflected in what Albert Einstein said that “only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com