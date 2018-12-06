WFP to increase food assistance to Yemen

Rimbo: The World Food Programme (WFP) plans to scale up food distribution to help more than four million people in Yemen by the end of January, increasing its outreach to 12 million Yemenis.

At the end of December, “WFP is aiming to scale up from 7/8 million people that we are supporting today to 10 million people. An increase of more than 2 million,” a statement by Herve Verhoosel, WFP spokesman, said.

At the end of next month, the agency hopes to reach 12 million people, among them “some three million women and children who need special support to treat and prevent malnutrition.”

Verhoosel said the goals will require “massive resources both logistical and financial.” — dpa