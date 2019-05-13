Westerly trough likely to bring rain this weekend

MUSCAT, MAY 13 – A trough is expected towards the end of this week or beginning of next week over most parts of the Sultanate. “There is a chance of trough that could cover most of the governorates. However, this is falling in the medium range of forecasting so we cannot say it is accurate, but it is giving a good indication,” said Oman’s Met Office of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation. The westerly trough could be over Iran, but weather expert was quick to point out that as it was still a medium range of forecast the direction could change. While the trough is expected to cover most of the northern parts of the Sultanate, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates could also be affected.

Currently mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chance of late night to early morning low level clouds along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate. There are also chances of dust over desert and open areas. Mahout recorded the highest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius. And the lowest was recorded in Jabal Shams at 16 degrees Celsius. Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, winds will be westerly and light to moderate at night, becoming northeasterly light to moderate during day and southerly to southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea, while over the rest of the Sultanate it will be northwesterly light to moderate.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2.5 metres and moderate along rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 2.0 metres. Caution is advised for drivers as horizontal visibility is reported to be good becoming poor during blowing dust.