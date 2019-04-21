Welcome Ramadan with this eclectic fashion collection

No matter what one’s taste, there’s definitely a style that will work well with you.

This is the swift summary one will make from the fashion show held April 16 at the Jabreen Ballroom of Intercontinental Hotel Muscat.

One of the region’s biggest high-street retailers, Splash, went all out in what was its first show in Muscat and the importance of the event was more emphasised thanks to the presence of the retail giant’s CEO Raza Beig who was front and centre in promoting the event alongside Bollywood actress and model Esha Gupta.

“Modest fashion is the rising trend that is being raved about not only in the Middle East but even internationally. The focus is on comfort, humility, and elegance,” said Beig, who other than Splash, is also CEO of high-street fashion brand Iconic.

Just in time for Ramadan, they collaborated with four designers that provided the eclectic and flamboyant flair of the fashion show.

“These four designers were the product of our open portal,” Beig said.

The four designers that Splash collaborated with are Essa Walla, Nina Zandania, Ken Ferns, and Aiisha Ramadan.

“Aiisha Ramadan, I believe is someone everyone knows in the GCC. She is a celebrated designer who creates not only modest clothing but couture as well. She has done a collection for us,” Beig said.

It was easy to handpick Ramadan’s collection on the runway. They have her signature touch and while bold, colourful and demanding attention, they are beautifully crafted and kept in mind women with different shapes and needs.

Essa Walla, meanwhile, focused on bold prints and irregular modest drapes. A homegrown talent who continuously pushes creativity and innovation to the forefront of his designs, Beig said that Walla’s kaftans and structured garments are very very feminine made more flamboyant by his signature prints and bodice.

“We have brought diversity to what people can try,” Beig said.

Nina Zandania’s collection has some of the most flirty pieces in the evening. A style icon who has ruled the media industry for a decade, her collection had a stylish 70’s disco edge “with lots of bling and very Studio-54 inspired” as Beig would describe them.

Ken Fern’s collection with their playful mix of various cultures and tribes made even better by well-selected unique prints resulted in several of his pieces becoming the attendees’ favourites.

Coming from a very rich yet sophisticated fashion style inspired by Asian culture, Fern successfully communicated that he knows what he is doing and that he has more in his sleeve that people can always look up to.

“Ken’s work, these are the pieces that people who are planning to leave for the holidays should be wearing. These are clothes that will make people notice you as you walk on by,” Beig said.

Overall, Beig communicated that the Splash Ramadan collection is a celebration of the holy month and showcases kaftans, long flowy dresses with embellishments, floral prints, animal print, all reflecting elegance and attitude in true Splash style.

“The chosen designers have demonstrated a remarkable taste, and we are elated to inculcate their designs into our brand,” he said.

Fashion without breaking the bank

During the evening, Miss India 2007 Gupta admitted that she’s one of those people who goes for practical fashion with a flair for the dramatics without breaking the bank.

The actress championed that price usually does not guarantee good design and looking elegant in a black dress from the Splash Ramadan collection, she said one can look amazing given the right brand.

“My career has seven years with the film industry but my association with Splash has been seven and a half year and I don’t know how it’s possible. Thanks to Raza, I continue to enjoy good, beautiful design because of initiatives like this,” she said.

Beig said they are looking into the future of collaborating with more people to give their customers a better opportunity of dressing up well.

“As a business, we decided to collaborate with people who have something to offer. What we have done with these designers is for them to come up with good garments but are at Splash value. These are items you don’t have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable.

These are affordable items,” he said.

He added, “Moving forward, we are looking to collaborating with other personalities — like musicians, artists etc — this is our way of challenging everyone who has something to show. There is a portal that people can go to. It’s a collaboration portal that you can find on our website and through it, you can tell us what you are about.”

“We have people, team members, who understand how fashion works and they will coordinate with those who have great ideas. They will arrange for a meeting and if my buyers and designers get excited by the proposals, then those have high potential to be selected just as how we showcased tonight’s designers,” he said.

“The fashion show is to let everyone know that we have this collaboration going on and there is an opportunity to create designs at Splash value,” he said.

The Ramadan collection will be available in stores from April 22 just in time for Ramadan shopping.