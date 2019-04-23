Wedding fair helps take edge off of wedding planning

Reporter Mai al Abria knows all too well that preparing for a wedding is a big challenge for couples who wanted to get married. There are multiple factors to consider and without the right contacts and proper knowledge, it can become an extremely expensive affair.

While she’s looking forward to her very own wedding, she has friends and relatives who went through the process and had seen first-hand the difficulty of organising things from start to finish.

“For Omanis, tradition is very important. Both the bride and the groom have to agree of where to hold the wedding and the woman usually has to think about the wedding dress, the setup, the food and everything else that comes along with the whole event,” she said.

“Thankfully, social media nowadays help in simplifying the process. With a few clicks of a button, you can immediately find places or halls where to hold the wedding as well as find caterers or suppliers to make sure that the event goes as planned,” she said.

Al Abria believes that if there’s a place where a bride-to-be can go where everything that she needs for her wedding will be available, it will be very helpful to take the edge off of planning the wedding.

While Al Abria was not present at the Wedding Fair organised by Kempinski Hotel Muscat on Saturday evening, April 20, dozens of other women were at the Muscat Ballroom of the hotel for a night of glamour and social interaction.

The Muscat Ballroom was transformed into an actual wedding reception filled with fascinating flower decorations, high-end table settings and the evening run smoothly made possible by well selected memorable performers.

The grand event showcased the ballroom as a palatial theatre of endless possibilities, introducing a variety of elements befitting a majestic soiree, in partnership with some of the country’s top wedding vendors.

With a red carpet welcoming the guests into the reception area, models in full bridal ensemble were prominently seated on elevated platforms strategically located in different corners of the ballroom for easy access to the guests. Other than the gowns displayed, a ‘Kempinski Bridal Gown’ designed especially for the event – adorned with dazzling jewellery was introduced on to the decorative wedding Kosha stage for the attendees to see.

Commenting on the lavish occasion, Casten Wiegandt, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat, said, “A wedding day is a significant occasion for the bride and groom, as well as their family members and guests, which we aim to elevate with the beautiful performance of our dedicated team to provide an enchanting celebration for all in attendance.”

He added, “The Wedding Fair was a successful event made possible thanks to our valued partners, who share our belief in turning moments into memories.”

A captivating variety of live entertainment in addition to audio-visual elements and photography provided a sensory experience for everyone in attendance. The event also introduced the culinary team headed by Executive Chef Guillaume Joly who was responsible for the culinary offerings of Thai, Indian, and Levantine delicacies that the guests partake in.

Some of the country’s top wedding vendors made the night even more useful to those planning a weeding soon. Companies like Malak Palace Haute Couture and Spa, Los Clarita Royal Wedding and Events Management, The Photo Lounge Wedding Photography, L’azurde Jewellery, Anaqati Magazine and Al Wafi Royal Hospitality presented their products to become alternatives for those looking for quality suppliers of venues and other wedding needs.

Representatives from Marisol LLC, Majestic Agency Oman, Business International Group (BIG LLC), LeMillion, Diala Palace, DJ Jared, Seema Beauty Zone, Maimoona Makeup Artist, New Heights Agency, and Makyaj Pro Beauty Center were also present making the event a well-rounded gathering most useful for men and women looking forward to marrying.

A selection of table arrangement and flower decors were also set up at the main entrance of the building to notify attendees of the endless possibilities of designs for wedding halls. At the end of the evening, one actually gained better understanding of things needed in a wedding and given an opportunity to network, interested parties can reach out to the suppliers directly so that their future events are taken care of.

During the event, the hotel announced the exclusive Spring Wedding Package for bookings made between 20 April and 30 June, featuring a complimentary two-night stay in an opulent suite for the bride and groom, a romantic dinner for two after the day of the wedding, and an inclusive one-night stay on the couple’s first wedding anniversary, in addition to numerous benefits.