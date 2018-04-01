Oman temperatures to stay above 40 degrees

Muscat, April 1 – Temperatures in Oman are expected to be in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius over the next days, said officials at Oman Meteorology. However, the mercury is expected to drop in the Northern provinces around the Al Hajjar mountains due to anticipated thundershowers and rains expected from April 3.

“As rains are expected be from afternoon onwards, day temperatures will continue to be around or above 40 degrees Celsius.”

“High cloud flow on the north-western parts of the sultanate and the flow and spread of medium and low clouds/fog on parts of the provinces of the south-east, central and eastern governorates,” added a statement from Oman Meteorology.

