Weather Update: Wet conditions across Oman

Muscat: Convective clouds prevailing over governorates of Sharqiyah South and North, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar are expected to bring varying amounts of rainfall on Sunday.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) has reported overflowing wadis and traffic disruptions from various parts of the Sultanate due to continuous rains since Saturday.

Mobile app users can report the effects of the current weather condition, such as traffic delays, congestion and overflow of wadis through an interactive map to collaborate with the ROP and help in spreading the alerts.

The overflow of Wadi Kihla and Wadi Muqabra has completely disrupted the traffic through Masroun Road that links between Ibra and Mudhaibi .

There is a complete stop of traffic on the roads linking Manah to Izki due to the overflow of Wadi al Mahyoul.

The overflow of Wadi Endaam in Northern Sharqiyah has completely disrupted the traffic for light vehicles on the road between Izki and Sinaw.

Mwasalst said due to weather conditions, some of its routes will be temporarily affected.



