Weather Update: Schools to remain closed tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman has issued a statement that (classes) will be suspended in public and private schools in all governorates of the Sultanate, except for the schools of Dhofar and Central governorates, for Sunday, April 14.

The ministry added that classes will resume on Monday, April 15, 2019.

The ministry has urged schools to take necessary precautions to protect students, teaching and administrative staff and property.

It should be noted that this decision came after coordination with the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System.

Royal Oman Police has urged all citizens and residents to take precautions during rainfall and not to risk crossing the valleys or drive in the case of poor visibility. It urged everyone to follow safety guidelines.