Shall we name the weather?

Muscat: Two Twitter platforms in Oman, Anwaa and Rasdha, have created options to name hashtag the weather condition that is expected to have an impact on Oman beginning this Saturday.

Four options were offered Munkhafadh Al Khair Low pressure of goodness, Munkhafadh Al Ghufran – Forgiveness/ pardoning, Munkhafadh Thaggag meaning a name that indicates torrential rains and the fourth one Munkhafadh, Barakah – blessings.

The trending name has been Al Ghufran – the highest response went to this name. All the names are connected to the Holy month of Ramadan. But the public also brought up another name – Low pressure of Ramadhan, others chose Rayyan – one of the gates of Heaven. Rayyan also means giving someone water to drink. There were others who suggested Tabasheer – good news.

Some of the response recommended ‘Qaranqasho’ because the weather condition is expected to continue over the Ramadhan days of 14, 15, and 16 – coincinding with the celebration of Qaranqasho, (the children’s celebration when they visit houses for trick or treat) held during this period in Oman.

Yet there were others who said, “Let the rain come and then name it.”

The platforms finally chose the hashtag Al Ghufran to report on the weather condition to be experienced in the Sultanate in the forthcoming days.

The governorates of the Sultanate are expected to witness an exceptional low pressure system from Saturday until May 23 or 24. Observer had earlier reported that the outset of the weather system will be in the form of local cloud formations brining heavy rains particularly over the Hajar Mountains and most parts of the Sultanate.

Mahmood bin Rashid al Akhiary, Head of Weather Forecast Department at the National Early Warning Centre said: “This weather system is exceptional in view of the fact it is occurring in May which usually normally sees extremely hot and dry weather. Primary analysis of weather charts indicates that the Arabian Peninsula and the Sultanate will be affected by a weather system on the coming days. There are chances of rains starting from Friday”.

The low pressure will bring rains of varying amounts over the Hajar Mountains which are likely to extend to the coastal wilayat. The rains are likely to cover a wide area of the Sultanate with the peak of rainfall being on Sunday and Monday. Varying amounts of rains and occasion thunder showers and hail are predicted over the mountains, the official said.

Some numerical weather predictions indicate rains of up to 50 mm in some areas, Al Akhiary said noting that the predictions are subject to change especially that low pressures rarely occur at this time of the year. The predictions are likely to change as the weather system closes in.