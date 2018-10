Muscat: As part of its efforts to complete the monitoring network in Oman, a team of engineers and programmers from the Directorate-General of Meteorology has installed weather radars in several places of Oman. Three new monitoring stations have been placed at Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Automated control systems have been also installed at all radar stations.

Related