Weather Forecast highlights cloudy skies

Clear to partly cloudy skies over Musandam governorate with chances of isolated rain. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of clouds development and isolated rain over Al-Hajar Mountains and the adjoining willayat during afternoon. Chances of late night to early morning low clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming southwesterly light at night and over rest of the Sultanate winds will be easterly to southeasterly light to moderate.

Lowest temperature is expected in Jabal Shams with a high of 18 degree Celsius and a low of 6 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature 35 degree Celsius and low of 26 degree Celsius.