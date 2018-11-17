‘We too’ can show the love: On special National Day

The Sultanate of Oman may not be the biggest, the wealthiest, the most influential country in the world, or even maybe, in the Middle Eastern region. However, thanks to the example, and the continuous efforts of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, it is almost certainly one of the few nations in the world that offers a window to what is possible in the care of a true visionary and compassionate leader.

Not from this outstanding statesman and peace advocate will we ever see the chest-beating, aggressive, provocative, warlike rhetoric of other leaders, or the excesses of media coverage that others seem to revel in. Nor will we see the confusion and despair of national leaders who make decisions they were not elected to make, pronouncements they were not entitled to make, or exercise tyranny and dictatorship in “for the good of the nation.”

No, this man, who more than forty years ago saw fault, and fixed it, saw deprivation and provided, saw mischief and delivered justice, and saw closure, and granted opportunity. But all this, you, whether Omanis or expatriates know, don’t you? Now though, there is one more thing to be done, and now you have to do your bit, make your sacrifice in the same way as he has, for all the same reasons.

He saw you all as part of his wider family, and took all of you as his own, as his children. I certainly do feel a familial obligation to him, and his family. So, I owe this country something more. As a much-revered, though tragically short-lived world leader said in his inaugural speech on Friday, January 20, 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Having benefited from the largesse and support of a Sultan Qaboos-inspired prosperity and abundance, I can’t think of a better time for all of us, yes, me included, to demonstrate our thanks and respect for the stability and security we undoubtedly have and feel, as inhabitants of this nation, amidst a region not renowned for either.

As the machinations of global superpowers tend to influence the oil and gas economies of the world, there is no doubt the Sultanate has become something of a victim.

Unintended maybe, but still a victim, as prices which promised relief just a few short weeks ago, again now face the prospect of barely recovering production costs. This places immense pressure on the local economy, and particularly on employment initiatives and infrastructure.

A hostage to these global games that international financiers, business moguls, and ego and megalomania foster, smaller nations have very little in how they can respond, such is the current reality of global politics and finance.

Now Oman, here is your chance, here is your opportunity, to ask what can you do, for your country, and for your leader. I’m sure he wants to see you happy, and enjoys seeing you wave flags, decorate your cars in red, white and green, and raise your national flags, for those actions celebrate the renaissance of his, and your, nation, its rebirth, its reincarnation, its new beginning.

Now, show him that you appreciate him, that you treasure the opportunity he offered you, by doing something for your community.

Not a “me too”, movement, more of a “we too”. Why not save the nation in your small way by maybe, volunteering with a youth group, coaching a sports team, speaking to students at a school, college or university, assist a community health group or environmental society, and yes, certainly, even us red-headed cousins can do more than stand with our hands out. Let’s all, on this day, for this incredible man, show the love, “we too.”

Ray Petersen

