We need to win all remaining games, says SA skipper

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Faf du Plessis said South Africa must win all their remaining games if they are to have any chance of reaching the World Cup semifinals after they notched their first win against Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Proteas endured a torrid start to their campaign in England and Wales, losing their first three matches before a no result against the West Indies. But the outcome never looked in doubt in Cardiff, with man-of-the-match Imran Tahir taking four wickets as South Africa bundled Afghanistan out for a meagre 125 before cantering to victory by nine wickets.

South Africa skipper Du Plessis said his players had upped their game in the match, which was reduced to 48 overs per side after two rain delays.

“Hopefully this is a real confidence booster for everyone on the team,” he said. “And there’s a little bit of weight that you feel that’s off your shoulders now, so now the guys — we know what’s lying ahead.

“We need to win every game that we play. But today was a really good step in the right direction.”

South Africa, missing injured paceman Dale Steyn, lost to England, Bangladesh and India before picking up a point in their rain-ruined match against the West Indies.

Their win on Saturday lifts them to seventh in the 10-team table after five matches but their chances of qualifying for the semifinals by reaching the top four are remote, with New Zealand and Australia still to come in their remaining four games.

South Africa took their time in chasing down their target but Afghanistan, who look out of their depth at the World Cup, did not have the weapons to trouble their opponents.

Hashim Amla (41 not out) and Quinton de Kock (68), put on 104 for the first wicket before Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had De Kock caught by Mohammad Nabi.

Amla and Andile Phehlukwayo saw South Africa over the line as they reached their revised target of 127 in the 29th over. — AFP

