‘We are all Oman’ convoy spreads peaceful coexistence

MUSCAT: The convoy ‘We are all Oman’ has chosen Al Batinah South to be its third station to visit since it began on December after visits to Musandam and Muscat.

It aims to enhance the spirit of national unity and emphasise the identity characteristics to build the glory and civilisation of Oman.

D Talal al Rawahi, Head Supervisor of the convoy, said the activities include contests, speeches, educational games, interviews and forums in different places like mosques, schools, colleges, hospitals and other places.

We have hosted three residents to participate at this year’s convoy to tell their stories about living in Oman. They include Mohammed Gunaima from Turkey, Oliver from Britain and Dr Serjio from Belgium, he said.

At the beginning of this year, participants visited Rustaq Hospital, social care home and Rustaq College.

They also visited Sultan Qaboos Mosque at Nakhal, Musannah Technical College and Om Habeeba School.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the convoy also visited Ali Hasan Mosque at Barka, besides Wadi al Maawel and Shaikh Abu Qahtan schools at Al Awabi.

Dr Talal highlighted that the ‘We are all Oman’ convoy comes to promote positive values like peaceful coexistence in Oman and encourage people to take part in the national development.

“Such values need to be passed from one generation to another all the time,” Dr Talal added, confirming that “difference does not mean disagreements and we are all here to preserve the dignity and beauty of Oman over time.”