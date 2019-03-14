WCMH HONOUR FOR HIS MAJESTY

SINGAPORE: The 1st World Congress on Maritime Heritage (WCMH) has presented the Distinguished Leadership Award to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in appreciation of His Majesty’s Royal interest in the Sultanate’s maritime heritage and enhancing its maritime position on the international map till it became a linking point among countries and nations, as well as in a recognition of His Majesty’s contributions in forming a global understanding on the importance of maritime heritage in the world nowadays. The award was received by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, during a ceremony held on Thursday. — ONA

Related