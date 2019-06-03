Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic, Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win

Paris: Stan Wawrinka knocked Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the French Open with a thrilling victory in the longest match of this year’s tournament on Sunday, setting up a quarterfinal against Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.

A stunning winner from yards behind the baseline secured a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round triumph for 2015 champion Wawrinka after five hours and nine minutes in sweltering heat on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 34-year-old has a 23-3 losing head-to-head record against close friend and fellow Swiss Federer, who saw off Argentinian world number 68 Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day.

“It’s incredible, lots of emotions. Thanks to all the fans for staying and (the) support,” said Wawrinka after the third longest match in the last 20 years at the French Open.

“It’s for these kind of emotions that I live for after coming back from injury.”

It is the first time Wawrinka has reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Roland Garros final, and completes an amazing turnaround from 12 months ago.

Last year, the three-time Grand Slam champion, following injury struggles, lost in the first round to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and dropped out of the world’s top 250.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas missed out on the chance for a rematch with Federer, having beaten the 20-time major title winner in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year.

Wawrinka, seeded 24th, saved 22 of the 27 break points he faced, including all eight in the final set as sixth seed Tsitsipas pushed for victory to no avail.

“Worse thing in tennis. It’s the worst feeling ever. Especially when you lose. You don’t want to be in my place,” Tsitsipas said. — AFP

