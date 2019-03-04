Water supply sector in Suhar transferred to Diam

Muscat: The water supply in Suhar will be transferred to the Public Authority for Water (Diam) in the coming days, announced the Suhar Municipality on Monday.

“Therefore, all subscribers are required to clear the outstanding financial dues by the end of March 25 to avoid the interruption of service at their homes and businesses,” the statement said.

Diam, which is the regulator for the water sector in Oman, is also a direct water service provider, responsible for supplying potable water to all homes and businesses in the sultanate, except Dhofar.