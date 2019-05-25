Water supply restored in Sharqiyah

IBRA: The Public Authority for Water (Diam) has restored water supply to the governorates of North and South Al Sharqiyah after the main water pipeline was affected by heavy rains and flash floods. Diam installed an alternative water pipeline while the repair work on the main pipeline continues. Diam, in coordination with sub-committees and relevant government authorities, has taken measures to restore water supply including activation of wells, pumping water to reservoirs and providing water tankers to take water from the water filling stations which are connected with the wells. The water supply is expected to stabilise in the main water network after increasing pressure into the network. The air will be discharged after pressure is restored into network to ensure strong water supply to the houses. — ONA

