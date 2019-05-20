Water seepage at airport controlled in time: Authorities

Muscat: Oman Airports said it responded to the water seepage from the roof of one of the aerobridges at Muscat International Aiport following heavy rains on Sunday evening.

A video showing the affected area of the Muscat Airport had gone viral on social media.

“The maintenance team at the Muscat International Airport responded to a water seepage around 6:30 pm on Sunday at one of the airport’s aerobridges. The usual procedures for similar cases were taken immediately upon receipt of the communication to ensure that operations at the airport were not affected. The seepage was contained in time,” Oman Airports said.