MUSCAT: The total electricity production in various governorates of the Sultanate stood at 35,941.5 gigawatt (GW) per hour as at the end of 2017 compared to 34,214.4 GW per hour as at the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, water production in the Sultanate stood at 398,527,300 cubic meters as at the end of 2017, comprising an increase of 5.5 per cent against 170,745,300 cubic metres as the end of 2016. — ONA

