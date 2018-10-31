Water conservation project of Omani draws praise in Egypt

SALALAH, Oct 31 – An entrepreneur from Oman excelled at an international conference held in Alexandria, Egypt, with his project on water conservation. Participants hailed the project presented by Dr Awad Saeed al Sadooni, Chairman of the United Company for Environment and Energy Solutions and endorsed it as the best environmental project. The focus of the conference was entrepreneurship development and future of investment.

“My idea is to conserve water or reduce its use in agriculture by using one special technique. Water is a major issue in countries falling in arid zone. By using the technique used in my project, use of water can be minimized to a large extent. This is how we can conserve water and save our environment.” “The project has been conceptualised, but it is too early to give details, as many technical things are involved in it,” said Dr Al Sadooni.

“The participants also discussed development, funds to support investments and pilot projects. It also put stress on the coordination between the two pillars of businesses — the investment and financial management.” Dr Al Sadooni put stress on relevant research on knowledge economy and scientific research in entrepreneurship sector to give right direction to investments in start-ups, small and medium size enterprises and the role of Arab media in supporting entrepreneurship and innovation. Dr Al Sadooni appreciated some of the conference themes which called for active involvement of investors in youth oriented enterprises and digital economy.

Kaushalendra Singh